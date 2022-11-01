The Hong Kong Business Aviation Centre says air traffic at its facility has doubled since the launch of the government’s “0+3” policy last month. Photo: SCMP
Interest in private jets to Hong Kong rising as city hosts mega events and welcomes back visitors, flight operator says, but trips will cost you
- Jolie Howard, CEO of private jet charter service, says her company has extra staff and planes on standby for financial leaders summit
- Industry leaders who contract Covid-19 while in city can be flown out, she explains, with trips to London and New York costing at least US$230,000 and US$350,000
