The Hong Kong Business Aviation Centre says air traffic at its facility has doubled since the launch of the government’s “0+3” policy last month. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong economy

Interest in private jets to Hong Kong rising as city hosts mega events and welcomes back visitors, flight operator says, but trips will cost you

  • Jolie Howard, CEO of private jet charter service, says her company has extra staff and planes on standby for financial leaders summit
  • Industry leaders who contract Covid-19 while in city can be flown out, she explains, with trips to London and New York costing at least US$230,000 and US$350,000

Rachel Yeo

Updated: 9:22am, 1 Nov, 2022

