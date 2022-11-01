Consumption demand is likely to remained supported in the near term, a government spokesman says. Photo: Edmond So
Consumption demand is likely to remained supported in the near term, a government spokesman says. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong retail sales rise 0.2 per cent in September, with industry chief saying consumption voucher effect diminishing

  • Provisional figures released by Census and Statistics Department also show total retail sales for first nine months declined 1.3 per cent year on year
  • Hong Kong Retail Management Association chief says she hopes government will remove all Covid surveillance measures so more tourists return and boost sector

Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 9:25pm, 1 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Consumption demand is likely to remained supported in the near term, a government spokesman says. Photo: Edmond So
Consumption demand is likely to remained supported in the near term, a government spokesman says. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE