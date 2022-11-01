Consumption demand is likely to remained supported in the near term, a government spokesman says. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong retail sales rise 0.2 per cent in September, with industry chief saying consumption voucher effect diminishing
- Provisional figures released by Census and Statistics Department also show total retail sales for first nine months declined 1.3 per cent year on year
- Hong Kong Retail Management Association chief says she hopes government will remove all Covid surveillance measures so more tourists return and boost sector
