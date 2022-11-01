The new Sky Bridge at the Hong Kong International Airport is part of a wider HK$9 billion (US$1.15 billion) expansion and upgrade of the airport’s infrastructure and facilities. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong airport in frequent talks with authorities to gear up for travel recovery, Sky Bridge opens as part of HK$9 billion upgrade
- Airport Authority has ‘very frequent dialogue’ with the government and can ‘work very quickly’ to receive passengers when travel recovers
- New Sky Bridge, the tallest and largest of its kind in the world, is part of airport’s expansion and upgrade
The new Sky Bridge at the Hong Kong International Airport is part of a wider HK$9 billion (US$1.15 billion) expansion and upgrade of the airport’s infrastructure and facilities. Photo: Yik Yeung-man