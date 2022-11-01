The new Sky Bridge at the Hong Kong International Airport is part of a wider HK$9 billion (US$1.15 billion) expansion and upgrade of the airport’s infrastructure and facilities. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
The new Sky Bridge at the Hong Kong International Airport is part of a wider HK$9 billion (US$1.15 billion) expansion and upgrade of the airport’s infrastructure and facilities. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong airport in frequent talks with authorities to gear up for travel recovery, Sky Bridge opens as part of HK$9 billion upgrade

  • Airport Authority has ‘very frequent dialogue’ with the government and can ‘work very quickly’ to receive passengers when travel recovers
  • New Sky Bridge, the tallest and largest of its kind in the world, is part of airport’s expansion and upgrade

Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 9:50pm, 1 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The new Sky Bridge at the Hong Kong International Airport is part of a wider HK$9 billion (US$1.15 billion) expansion and upgrade of the airport’s infrastructure and facilities. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
The new Sky Bridge at the Hong Kong International Airport is part of a wider HK$9 billion (US$1.15 billion) expansion and upgrade of the airport’s infrastructure and facilities. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE