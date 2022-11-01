Guests at Tuesday’s evening dinner at the M+ museum were treated to fine food and good music. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Serving up cuisine and culture: Hong Kong woos global banking titans by kick-starting financial summit with grand banquet at M+ museum

  • Hosted by city’s de facto central bank, welcome dinner was held at M+ museum in the West Kowloon Cultural District overlooking Victoria Harbour
  • Banking heavyweights are visiting the city this week for the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit

Jess MaOscar LiuNg Kang-chung
Jess Ma Oscar Liu and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 11:41pm, 1 Nov, 2022

