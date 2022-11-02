Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po attends the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit held at Four Seasons Hotel. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong finance chief Paul Chan’s on-arrival PCR test is ‘Covid positive, but viral load low’

  • Financial secretary’s office earlier said Chan was considered recovered and could attend ongoing high-level bankers’ summit
  • Post has reached out to health authorities on exact CT value of Chan’s test

Sammy Heung
Updated: 2:27pm, 2 Nov, 2022

