Hong Kong leader John Lee says the city is ‘onstage’ again after battling the pandemic for nearly three years. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong set for Asean cooperation and entry into Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, one of world’s largest free-trade pacts, city leader John Lee reveals
- Chief executive announces move at inaugural Hong Kong-Asean Summit 2022, which was organised by the Post
- He promises city can help Asean secure far-reaching opportunities in Greater Bay Area, while welcoming talent from member states to contribute to Hong Kong
Hong Kong leader John Lee says the city is ‘onstage’ again after battling the pandemic for nearly three years. Photo: Yik Yeung-man