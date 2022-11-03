Hong Kong leader John Lee says the city is ‘onstage’ again after battling the pandemic for nearly three years. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong set for Asean cooperation and entry into Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, one of world’s largest free-trade pacts, city leader John Lee reveals

  • Chief executive announces move at inaugural Hong Kong-Asean Summit 2022, which was organised by the Post
  • He promises city can help Asean secure far-reaching opportunities in Greater Bay Area, while welcoming talent from member states to contribute to Hong Kong

Tony Cheung
Updated: 1:50pm, 3 Nov, 2022

