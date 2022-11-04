More developers may want to apply to build estates combining public and private housing now that the government has approve three such projects. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong developers may apply to build estates mixing private and public housing after three applications were approved
- Authorities have given the greenlight to three housing projects under a pilot scheme launched by former chief executive Carrie Lam in 2019
- The government is still considering two other applications under the Land Sharing Pilot Scheme
