Foodpanda delivery workers demonstrate in Central in a dispute over pay rates. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Foodpanda insists it will not change new pay calculation system despite industrial action by Hong Kong couriers
- Food and grocery delivery platform stands firm despite string of strikes by unhappy couriers who claim they now earn less
- Foodpanda admits there are glitches in the new system, but it will increase overall earnings for couriers
Foodpanda delivery workers demonstrate in Central in a dispute over pay rates. Photo: Xiaomei Chen