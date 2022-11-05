The entrance of the National Exhibition and Convention Centre in Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua
The entrance of the National Exhibition and Convention Centre in Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

More than 200 Hong Kong firms join import trade fair in Shanghai, hungry for expansion into mainland Chinese market

  • Among participating Hong Kong enterprises this year, 47 are led by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the government’s official exhibition organiser
  • Local companies express hope in attracting new clients and opportunities across border at fifth edition of the China International Import Expo

Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 2:13pm, 5 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The entrance of the National Exhibition and Convention Centre in Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua
The entrance of the National Exhibition and Convention Centre in Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE