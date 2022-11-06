A high-level banking summit shows that Hong Kong is back, the finance chief says. Photo: Sun Yeung
High-level banking summit shows Hong Kong has returned to normality, finance chief Paul Chan says
- Financial secretary says attendees have shared that their experience in city is ‘different from what they have seen in foreign media outlets’
- City needs to strengthen investment by wooing firms and talent amid pessimistic economic outlook, he adds
