Group tour visitors coming to Hong Kong will soon be able to enter designated tourist attractions. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Group tour visitors coming to Hong Kong will soon be able to enter designated tourist attractions. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Group tours to Hong Kong will be allowed in restaurants and other public venues, as authorities relax ‘0+3’ scheme to woo travellers

  • New measures letting tourists enter places like museums and theme parks kick in this month, although the government has yet to specify a launch date
  • Travel sector welcomed the relaxation of pandemic curbs, but say they had hoped for more

Rachel YeoNg Kang-chung
Rachel Yeo Ng Kang-chung and William Yiu

Updated: 11:17pm, 7 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Group tour visitors coming to Hong Kong will soon be able to enter designated tourist attractions. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Group tour visitors coming to Hong Kong will soon be able to enter designated tourist attractions. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE