Group tour visitors coming to Hong Kong will soon be able to enter designated tourist attractions. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Group tours to Hong Kong will be allowed in restaurants and other public venues, as authorities relax ‘0+3’ scheme to woo travellers
- New measures letting tourists enter places like museums and theme parks kick in this month, although the government has yet to specify a launch date
- Travel sector welcomed the relaxation of pandemic curbs, but say they had hoped for more
