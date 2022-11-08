Mainland Chinese students have contributed to the rise in those coming from around the world to study in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Number of university students from overseas bounces back as Hong Kong recovers from coronavirus, although work visa holder figures fall
- Increase attributed to rise in number of mainland Chinese students, with 38,416 among the 43,945 arriving in first nine months of this year
- Figures up on pre-coronavirus record of 41,895 students from elsewhere recorded in 2019
