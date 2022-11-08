Fans at the recently concluded Sevens rugby event. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader John Lee dismisses calls to drop health code for travellers and mask-wearing rules, hints ‘0+3’ will remain
- He argues city has hosted mega events in the past week under tailor-made arrangements, and more activities could be carried out in similar manner
- Chief executive cites daily caseloads at between 4,000 and 6,000, and lessons from deadly fifth wave, saying pandemic never left
