Hong Kong downgrades full-year GDP growth forecast to 3.2 per cent contraction. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong downgrades full-year GDP growth forecast to 3.2 per cent contraction. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong downgrades full-year GDP growth forecast to 3.2 per cent contraction, blaming external environment, international tensions and Covid-19

  • Forecast worsens from earlier prediction of between 0.5 per cent growth and 0.5 per cent contraction
  • News comes after several major international events in city as government reopens Hong Kong to rest of world in bid to boost economy

Harvey Kong
Harvey Kong

Updated: 6:07pm, 11 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong downgrades full-year GDP growth forecast to 3.2 per cent contraction. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong downgrades full-year GDP growth forecast to 3.2 per cent contraction. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE