Hong Kong downgrades full-year GDP growth forecast to 3.2 per cent contraction. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong downgrades full-year GDP growth forecast to 3.2 per cent contraction, blaming external environment, international tensions and Covid-19
- Forecast worsens from earlier prediction of between 0.5 per cent growth and 0.5 per cent contraction
- News comes after several major international events in city as government reopens Hong Kong to rest of world in bid to boost economy
Hong Kong downgrades full-year GDP growth forecast to 3.2 per cent contraction. Photo: K. Y. Cheng