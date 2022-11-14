Hong Kong has been largely closed off from the world for nearly three years. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Who wants to visit Hong Kong under ‘0+3’? Not many people, travel agencies say as tour groups adopt wait-and-see approach

  • City’s ‘0+3’ health measure remains off-putting to travellers, agents say
  • Tour groups can visit attractions during first three days of health surveillance, with specific measures this month

Rachel YeoSeong Hyeon Choi
Rachel Yeo and Seong Hyeon Choi

Updated: 8:00am, 14 Nov, 2022

