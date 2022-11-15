Hong Kong’s leader will lead a 20-strong delegation to woo foreign businesses on his first trip to Thailand as chief executive to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum (Apec), as he vowed to rally more regional support for the city to join an influential regional trade pact. Revealing his travel plans on Tuesday, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, who will depart for the Thai capital in two days ahead of the delegation, said his group would consist of banking, financial and commerce specialists, as well as networking professionals. “I will make good use of the opportunity this time, as well as the strength of the delegation, to promote Hong Kong’s advantages to lure different people to come to Hong Kong,” Lee told a weekly press briefing. The delegation will join Lee on Saturday. He also pledged to ramp up efforts for the city to enter the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world’s largest free-trade deal. Lee had earlier revealed Hong Kong would be given early accession to the trade agreement involving 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean). With simmering geopolitical tensions between China and the West, Hong Kong has been shifting its focus to more friendly neighbours. The pact accounts for a third of the world’s population and some 30 per cent of global gross domestic product. “I would also like to take this opportunity to rally support from relevant countries on our bid to join RECP,” Lee said on Tuesday. The chief executive’s trip is seen as a significant move and a litmus test for how keen other countries would be willing to work with him, given he has been under US sanctions since 2020 for his role in implementing the Beijing-imposed national security law on Hong Kong. It will be the first time Lee will travel abroad on a charm offensive to “tell the Hong Kong story” since he took office in July, with the financial hub battered by a double whammy of the 2019 social unrest and the Covid-19 pandemic. Lee’s trip is also in line with the theme of his recent policy address to put Hong Kong back on the world map and lure talent. The Post also learned that former Executive Council convenor Bernard Chan, grandson of Chin Sophonpanich, the late founder of Bangkok Bank, would be among the delegates, as well as Jonathan Choi Koon-shum, chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce. Lawmakers Jeffrey Lam Kin-fung, for the commercial sector, and Sunny Tan, for the textile and garment constituency, will also join the group. Lee and his delegation have plans to hold bilateral talks with other member states at the Apec forum, and are expected to visit leading business groups in Bangkok during the weekend. Lee said on Tuesday he would also focus on telling regional partners and leading businesses about Hong Kong’s edge in its global connections and having the backing of mainland China. He added he would promote Hong Kong’s conventional strengths such as its legal services and its new-found advantages in fields spanning innovation to cultural and sports events. “I will also tell them that Hong Kong will relaunch its development on various fronts following three years of inconvenience caused by the pandemic,” he vowed. Hong Kong’s GDP forecast lowered to 3.2 per cent contraction; among region’s worst The ongoing Apec forum, themed “Open, connect, balance”, will last till Saturday at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. Finance officials will converge on Thursday for meetings, while leaders of member states will hold conferences between Friday and Saturday, during which Lee is also expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines. Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah will attend the ministerial meetings on Hong Kong’s behalf.