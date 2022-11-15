The Consumer Council tested 25 samples of fish oil supplements. Photo: Shutterstock Images
The Consumer Council tested 25 samples of fish oil supplements. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong watchdog finds carcinogen in more than half of fish oil supplements tested

  • Watchdog says it detected carcinogen glycidol in 14 samples and excessive amounts of contaminant 3-MCPD in three products
  • Percentage of fatty acids that could increase ‘bad cholesterol’ varied considerably across samples, council adds

Oscar Liu
Oscar Liu

Updated: 4:19pm, 15 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Consumer Council tested 25 samples of fish oil supplements. Photo: Shutterstock Images
The Consumer Council tested 25 samples of fish oil supplements. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE