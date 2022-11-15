The Consumer Council tested 25 samples of fish oil supplements. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong watchdog finds carcinogen in more than half of fish oil supplements tested
- Watchdog says it detected carcinogen glycidol in 14 samples and excessive amounts of contaminant 3-MCPD in three products
- Percentage of fatty acids that could increase ‘bad cholesterol’ varied considerably across samples, council adds
