Consumer Council highlights increased complaints about online booking platforms. Photo: Shutterstock
Consumer Council highlights increased complaints about online booking platforms. Photo: Shutterstock
Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Not just the ticket: Hong Kong consumer watchdog highlights increase in complaints about online booking platforms

  • Consumer Council handles 67 complaints about redemption of products and services using online services, up from 18 in the same period last year
  • Watchdog says one woman spent HK$4,800 to get concert tickets, but was still unable to get the seats she wanted

Oscar Liu
Oscar Liu

Updated: 6:50pm, 15 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Consumer Council highlights increased complaints about online booking platforms. Photo: Shutterstock
Consumer Council highlights increased complaints about online booking platforms. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE