Consumer Council highlights increased complaints about online booking platforms. Photo: Shutterstock
Not just the ticket: Hong Kong consumer watchdog highlights increase in complaints about online booking platforms
- Consumer Council handles 67 complaints about redemption of products and services using online services, up from 18 in the same period last year
- Watchdog says one woman spent HK$4,800 to get concert tickets, but was still unable to get the seats she wanted
Consumer Council highlights increased complaints about online booking platforms. Photo: Shutterstock