Algernon Yau says the deal ‘will bring mutual benefits to our two economies’. Photo: Handout
Algernon Yau says the deal ‘will bring mutual benefits to our two economies’. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong to begin trade agreement talks with Peru in first big win at Apec forum

  • Commerce secretary touts ‘mutual benefits’ of deal that would add to the city’s eight free-trade agreements already in place
  • Chief Executive John Lee brings a 20-strong delegation to the Thai capital in bid to woo world leaders and restore the city’s reputation

Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 12:24am, 17 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Algernon Yau says the deal ‘will bring mutual benefits to our two economies’. Photo: Handout
Algernon Yau says the deal ‘will bring mutual benefits to our two economies’. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE