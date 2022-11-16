Algernon Yau says the deal ‘will bring mutual benefits to our two economies’. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong to begin trade agreement talks with Peru in first big win at Apec forum
- Commerce secretary touts ‘mutual benefits’ of deal that would add to the city’s eight free-trade agreements already in place
- Chief Executive John Lee brings a 20-strong delegation to the Thai capital in bid to woo world leaders and restore the city’s reputation
Algernon Yau says the deal ‘will bring mutual benefits to our two economies’. Photo: Handout