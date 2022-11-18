Hong Kong’s coronavirus restrictions have been eased for group tour visitors. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s coronavirus restrictions have been eased for group tour visitors. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: group tour visitors staying in Hong Kong for fewer than 4 days will only need 1 PCR test

  • Chairwoman of the Travel Industry Council hails move a ‘good start’ in attracting tourists to the city
  • Government is easing restrictions as it looks to strike a balance between epidemic risks and the need for economic development

Cannix YauLo Hoi-ying
Cannix Yau and Lo Hoi-ying

Updated: 5:02pm, 18 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s coronavirus restrictions have been eased for group tour visitors. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s coronavirus restrictions have been eased for group tour visitors. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE