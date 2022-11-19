Containers being transferred onto a cargo ship at an international port in Hai Phong. Photo: AFP
Containers being transferred onto a cargo ship at an international port in Hai Phong. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong among Vietnam’s closest trade allies, not behind any Asean partners, country’s leader says at Apec talks with John Lee

  • Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc reaffirms ties with city’s chief executive on the sidelines of regional trade summit in Bangkok
  • Lee later reveals trip to Southeast Asian country in the pipeline, seen as part of his charm offensive to restore city’s standing on world stage

Chris Lau
Chris Lau in bangkok

Updated: 1:10pm, 19 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Containers being transferred onto a cargo ship at an international port in Hai Phong. Photo: AFP
Containers being transferred onto a cargo ship at an international port in Hai Phong. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE