Containers being transferred onto a cargo ship at an international port in Hai Phong. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong among Vietnam’s closest trade allies, not behind any Asean partners, country’s leader says at Apec talks with John Lee
- Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc reaffirms ties with city’s chief executive on the sidelines of regional trade summit in Bangkok
- Lee later reveals trip to Southeast Asian country in the pipeline, seen as part of his charm offensive to restore city’s standing on world stage
Containers being transferred onto a cargo ship at an international port in Hai Phong. Photo: AFP