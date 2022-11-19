Hong Kong has an increasingly ageing population, with official projections showing the city is on track to have 2.52 million residents aged 65 or above by 2039. Photo: Dickson Lee
Scheme to import staff for Hong Kong’s care homes to be announced in first half of next year
- ‘We are still coming up with the details, but we have several areas that we want to work on,’ labour chief Chris Sun says
- Sun points to shortage of about 1,600 care workers in government-funded homes and a ‘tight manpower situation’ in private ones
