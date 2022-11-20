Hong Kong will push to strengthen trade ties with countries in the Asia-Pacific region, with an Indonesia delegation to visit next year, the city’s finance chief has said. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong to push for stronger trade ties with Asia-Pacific countries, play role of ‘super connector’, city’s finance chief says
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan also reveals Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry planning to visit Hong Kong next year to pursue business opportunities
- Remarks from Chan follow regional support for China’s drive to promote international development through cooperation among nations
