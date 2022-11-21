Cathay Pacific aims to get capacity back to 70 per cent of pre-pandemic levels next year. Photo: Yik Yeung -man
Cathay Pacific set to boost flights to Bangkok, holiday destinations in Thailand as airline looks to connect ‘Hong Kong to world’
- Hong Kong’s flagship airline will double the number of flights to Bangkok to four a day in December, from the current two, Cathay chairman Patrick Healy says
- Budget carrier Hong Kong Express will also operate up to 12 flights a week to Thailand
Cathay Pacific aims to get capacity back to 70 per cent of pre-pandemic levels next year. Photo: Yik Yeung -man