CEO of Thailand’s largest cryptocurrency exchange says Hong Kong needs to reform its regulations to attract fintech companies. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
CEO of Thailand’s largest cryptocurrency exchange says Hong Kong needs to reform its regulations to attract fintech companies. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Thailand’s largest cryptocurrency exchange aims to list in Hong Kong when everything ‘goes back to normal’ as FTX collapse shakes confidence in industry

  • Bitkub’s CEO prefers Hong Kong because of the city’s sound rule of law and high liquidity in its stock exchange
  • Jirayut Srupsrisopa says cryptocurrency is a good product and he believes customers will continue to choose it in spite of FTX’s bankruptcy

Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 8:12am, 22 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
CEO of Thailand’s largest cryptocurrency exchange says Hong Kong needs to reform its regulations to attract fintech companies. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
CEO of Thailand’s largest cryptocurrency exchange says Hong Kong needs to reform its regulations to attract fintech companies. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE