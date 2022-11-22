CEO of Thailand’s largest cryptocurrency exchange says Hong Kong needs to reform its regulations to attract fintech companies. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Thailand’s largest cryptocurrency exchange aims to list in Hong Kong when everything ‘goes back to normal’ as FTX collapse shakes confidence in industry
- Bitkub’s CEO prefers Hong Kong because of the city’s sound rule of law and high liquidity in its stock exchange
- Jirayut Srupsrisopa says cryptocurrency is a good product and he believes customers will continue to choose it in spite of FTX’s bankruptcy
