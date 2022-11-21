Many restaurant operators in Hong Kong are not interested in catering to inbound tour groups despite recent changes to Covid-19 restrictions allowing such travellers to dine at designated venues, an industry leader in the catering sector has said. The remarks from an eatery association head came as a representative for the city’s travel industry said up to 40 tours were expected to come to Hong Kong in December, while another predicted as many as 200. Simon Wong Ka-wo, president of the Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants and Related Trades, on Monday said the process for allowing venues to cater to travel groups accompanied by licensed tour guides was too bothersome and was not considered financially viable by most industry members. Group tour visitors to Hong Kong can soon enter restaurants, public places The relaxed rules, which took effect last Friday, require restaurant operators to submit floor plans showing they can keep group tours separate from local patrons, while staff must undergo regular polymerase chain (PCR) reaction tests. “We have to do many measures to safeguard the area designated for group tours. This is kind of costly [for restaurants]. Once it’s designated, other customers can’t use the area and we need a special group of staff to serve the tourists,” Wong said. “It doesn’t make sense for us to go for this type of business.” He added that restaurants generally refrained from heavily charging tour groups, which reduced operators’ incentives due to smaller profit margins, arguing that it made more financial sense for the businesses to focus on local customers. As of last Thursday, the government also allowed inbound travellers to enter premises offering mask-on activities under the city’s “0+3” entry regime, with the new rules covering theme parks, museums, exhibition halls, mahjong parlours, hair salons and places of worship. But arrivals undergoing the scheme’s mandatory three-day medical surveillance period were still barred from entering restaurants. Meanwhile, the eased restrictions for inbound tours groups also require licensed travel agents to preregister itineraries with the Travel Industry Council, in addition to complying with the city’s other coronavirus curbs. Fanny Yeung, the council’s executive director, estimated that as many as 40 tour groups were expected to come to Hong Kong next month, but added that only four travel agencies as of Sunday had applied to run such trips under the new rules. She added that approval for the exemption would take up to five working days, with agencies required to register itineraries, which included a list of restaurants that groups would be dining at during the three-day medical surveillance period. The executive director also said restaurants applying to host tour groups would undergo site checks by the Travel Industry Authority, while catering staff serving group members needed to be fully vaccinated and undergo PCR tests every three days. Who wants to visit Hong Kong under ‘0+3’? Not many people, travel agents say But several members of the city’s tourism sectors said they were left frustrated by the new arrangement for travel groups. David Wong, managing director of Carry On Travel Services, said a group of Thai tourists on a four-day trip organised by the company over the weekend could not dine in at restaurants until the last day, after they had completed the medical surveillance period, because the timing of the rule change made it “troublesome” to apply. As a result, Wong said the travellers were forced to eat fast food and set meals in their hotel rooms. Amy Overy, the owner of Hong Kong Greeters, also said the new rules for tour groups provided little relief for the industry. She added that she expected to host an inbound private group tour next month for the time since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020, comprising two guests from the United States and Australia. Despite applying to the Travel Industry Council, Overy said it was difficult finding any restaurants willing to cater to tour group members. “I don’t see a problem getting the exemption. I just won’t have any restaurant options. For the three-day medical surveillance period, and all the extra effort for the restaurant … I just don’t see any [eateries] going for it,” she said. Paul Leung Yiu-lam, the chairman of the Hong Kong Inbound Travel Association, said his organisation was liaising with theme park and restaurant operators following the policy change, but would need more time before the number of tour groups rebounded. Group tour visitors in Hong Kong for fewer than 4 days will only do 1 PCR test He added that the association had also reached out to Chinese restaurants which they had previously partnered with to determine if the venues could fulfil the requirements for tour groups, such as allocating a private dining room and serving members individually without sharing food. “These are all added costs for the restaurants who usually serve tour groups in a banquet style,” Leung said. “The tourist numbers are also too low for them to do it on a profitable scale.” The chairman also said additional time was needed to explain the new rules to overseas tour agencies and develop contingency plans as foreign companies could find the city’s travel restrictions confusing. However, Leung said he foresaw that the number of inbound tour groups could increase by up to 200 during the holiday season in December, especially among travellers from places such as Thailand, the Philippines and India.