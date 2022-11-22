Members of a Thai group tour show their blue health codes during their trip to Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus: Thai tour group in Hong Kong enjoys only 1 day at local restaurants as operators adjust to relaxed rules
- Organiser missed out on benefits of more specific rules allowing tour group members to dine at designated restaurants
- ‘[It’s] so sad because I wanted to eat in restaurants and try wanton noodles,’ one tourist says
