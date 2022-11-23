Hong Kong is facing rising inflation on many fronts, and consumers could find themselves helping to shoulder the load for businesses. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong economy
Spiking inflation leading to rising costs? Hong Kong’s businesses likely to make consumers bear burden, experts say

  • Businesses already battling to survive say coming hike in electricity charges means inevitably shifting some costs onto consumers
  • Analysts say weaker local consumption will drag down Hong Kong’s economic recovery

Cannix Yau
Updated: 8:15am, 23 Nov, 2022

