The number of Hongkongers applying for BN(O) visas has dropped to 10,100 this quarter. Photo: Paul Yeung
The number of Hongkongers applying for BN(O) visas has dropped to 10,100 this quarter. Photo: Paul Yeung
British National (Overseas) passport
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Number of Hongkongers applying for BN(O) visas this quarter drops to 10,100 as inflation in Britain rises, says experts

  • Britain receives lowest number of BN(O) applications from July to September since scheme opened
  • A drop in Hong Kong housing prices may have contributed to decline, says immigration consultant

Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 9:44pm, 24 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The number of Hongkongers applying for BN(O) visas has dropped to 10,100 this quarter. Photo: Paul Yeung
The number of Hongkongers applying for BN(O) visas has dropped to 10,100 this quarter. Photo: Paul Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE