More needs to be done to attract talent to Hong Kong, the British Chamber of Commerce’s new chairwoman has said. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong economy
Eased Covid curbs bring hopes of reopening, but more needed to attract talent to Hong Kong: head of British Chamber of Commerce

  • Chairwoman Anne Kerr says Hong Kong has ‘fantastic infrastructure’, but warns lack of visitors has caused world to forget city’s advantages
  • Kerr adds there is now ‘clarity that we’re not going to reverse direction, but will be going forward’

Laura Westbrook
Updated: 8:00am, 26 Nov, 2022

