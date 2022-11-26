More needs to be done to attract talent to Hong Kong, the British Chamber of Commerce’s new chairwoman has said. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Eased Covid curbs bring hopes of reopening, but more needed to attract talent to Hong Kong: head of British Chamber of Commerce
- Chairwoman Anne Kerr says Hong Kong has ‘fantastic infrastructure’, but warns lack of visitors has caused world to forget city’s advantages
- Kerr adds there is now ‘clarity that we’re not going to reverse direction, but will be going forward’
More needs to be done to attract talent to Hong Kong, the British Chamber of Commerce’s new chairwoman has said. Photo: K. Y. Cheng