A restaurant in Hong Kong’s nightlife hub of Lan Kwai Fong. Operators citywide are not expecting brisk business for Christmas. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Gloomy Christmas? Hong Kong restaurants brace for squeeze as tourists stay away, patrons leave town
- More Hong Kong residents planning to travel during festive season as overseas destinations open up
- Operators hope city will lift rules, switch to ‘0+0’ regime and bring back tourists soon
