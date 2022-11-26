A restaurant in Hong Kong’s nightlife hub of Lan Kwai Fong. Operators citywide are not expecting brisk business for Christmas. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
A restaurant in Hong Kong’s nightlife hub of Lan Kwai Fong. Operators citywide are not expecting brisk business for Christmas. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Gloomy Christmas? Hong Kong restaurants brace for squeeze as tourists stay away, patrons leave town

  • More Hong Kong residents planning to travel during festive season as overseas destinations open up
  • Operators hope city will lift rules, switch to ‘0+0’ regime and bring back tourists soon

Laura WestbrookRachel Yeo
Laura Westbrook and Rachel Yeo

Updated: 11:41am, 26 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A restaurant in Hong Kong’s nightlife hub of Lan Kwai Fong. Operators citywide are not expecting brisk business for Christmas. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
A restaurant in Hong Kong’s nightlife hub of Lan Kwai Fong. Operators citywide are not expecting brisk business for Christmas. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE