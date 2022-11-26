The minimum wage for low-income earners has been frozen for four years. Pictured at Jordan. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong may adjust review period for minimum wage, improve efficiency of process, labour chief reveals

  • Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun says he will ask Minimum Wage Commission to look at how existing mechanism can be made more efficient
  • That may include a shorter time frame between evaluations, he says

Jess MaLaura Westbrook
Jess Ma and Laura Westbrook

Updated: 11:41pm, 26 Nov, 2022

