Former Executive Council convenor Bernard Chan was part of an Apec delegation to Bangkok. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong leader’s Thailand trip for Apec summit a big step in regaining foreign confidence in city’s return to normality, former top adviser says
- Former Executive Council convenor Bernard Chan voices hope authorities can ‘take the next step’ in further easing Covid curbs
- Chan is among 20-strong delegation that travelled to Bangkok earlier this month with Chief Executive John Lee
