The Competition Commission on Sunday said it had sought information and surveyed workers from more than 30 wholesalers at the Aberdeen Wholesale Fish Market. Photo: Handout
The Competition Commission on Sunday said it had sought information and surveyed workers from more than 30 wholesalers at the Aberdeen Wholesale Fish Market. Photo: Handout
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong’s antitrust watchdog investigates Aberdeen fish market in joint operation over allegations of price fixing

  • Competition Commission says it surveyed workers from more than 30 wholesalers at the Aberdeen Wholesale Fish Market
  • Anonymous industry representatives say market controlled by alleged triad members ‘to a certain degree’

Oscar Liu
Oscar Liu

Updated: 8:44pm, 27 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Competition Commission on Sunday said it had sought information and surveyed workers from more than 30 wholesalers at the Aberdeen Wholesale Fish Market. Photo: Handout
The Competition Commission on Sunday said it had sought information and surveyed workers from more than 30 wholesalers at the Aberdeen Wholesale Fish Market. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE