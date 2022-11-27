The Competition Commission on Sunday said it had sought information and surveyed workers from more than 30 wholesalers at the Aberdeen Wholesale Fish Market. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s antitrust watchdog investigates Aberdeen fish market in joint operation over allegations of price fixing
- Competition Commission says it surveyed workers from more than 30 wholesalers at the Aberdeen Wholesale Fish Market
- Anonymous industry representatives say market controlled by alleged triad members ‘to a certain degree’
