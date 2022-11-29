The Hong Kong Productivity Council has revealed plans for encouraging overseas food manufacturers and green tech companies to set up smart production lines in the city. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong agency plans to lure food and green tech enterprises to set up smart production lines in city
- Hong Kong Productivity Council and Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises hope to increase smart production lines in city from 30 to over 130
- Agency will target companies specialised in robotics, food tech, biotech and green tech
