Private cars would pay HK$30 for both the Cross-Harbour and Eastern Harbour Tunnels under the proposal. Photo: Sam Tsang
Private cars would pay HK$30 for both the Cross-Harbour and Eastern Harbour Tunnels under the proposal. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong transport
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong authorities propose raising tolls for Cross-Harbour Tunnel and Eastern Harbour Tunnel, lowering rate for Western Harbour Tunnel

  • Transport authorities also suggest rolling out congestion charges for vehicles during rush hour periods
  • Under proposal, private cars would pay HK$30 for both the Cross-Harbour and Eastern Harbour Tunnels

Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau and Kahon Chan

Updated: 7:38pm, 30 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Private cars would pay HK$30 for both the Cross-Harbour and Eastern Harbour Tunnels under the proposal. Photo: Sam Tsang
Private cars would pay HK$30 for both the Cross-Harbour and Eastern Harbour Tunnels under the proposal. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE