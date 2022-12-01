Hong Kong’s finance chief has voiced optimism over the city’s medium-to-long-term prospects despite the weak global and domestic economies, citing “lots of inquiries” received on a new talent scheme. Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po on Thursday said at a forum that he had confidence in the city’s future as the administration had been approached by parties interested in talent proposals laid out by Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu in his maiden policy address. “The policy address has put forward some aggressive and bold measures to attract enterprises and talent,” Chan said in his speech at the Hong Kong Economic Summit 2023. “It can be expected that in 2023 and the coming few years, Hong Kong’s popularity and wealth will flourish.” The new administration in October rolled out a slew of measures to woo global talent, including offering a two-year visa to individuals earning no less than HK$2.5 million (US$318,000) annually, and graduates of the world’s top 100 universities with at least three years’ working experience over the past five years. Non-local, first-time homebuyers will get a refund of the extra 30 per cent stamp duty paid if they remain in Hong Kong for more than seven years and obtain permanent residency. Talented immigrants who come to the city will also be allowed to stay for two to three years at a time, instead of only one or two years. Hong Kong to push for stronger ties with Asia-Pacific countries: finance chief Chan said Hong Kong’s development in innovation and technology could boost its competitiveness, while the city had the backing of mainland China and institutional advantages under the “one country, two systems” governing principle. Despite his upbeat stance, Chan said global economic growth had been “quite weak” as geopolitical tensions had disrupted supply chains and roiled financial markets, triggering inflation and rate increases, as well as weakening investment. Banking summit shows Hong Kong’s return to normality, finance chief says He noted the city’s economy was also weak, even though Hong Kong had a “less difficult” situation with a moderate inflation rate of 1.7 per cent compared with that of Singapore, Europe and the United States, ranging between 6 to 13 per cent. He also pointed to the city’s unemployment rate dropping to a relatively low level of 3.8 per cent. “Although the unemployment rate isn’t very high, workers and grass-roots income are limited, and residents still face real pressures in life,” Chan said. He acknowledged the city had been experiencing negative growth, with the government downgrading its full-year economic forecast to a drop of 3.2 per cent. Yet, Chan argued recent large-scale events, including a high-level financial summit and the Hong Kong Rugby Sevens last month, had lit up the market. He expressed hope that future events would further stimulate consumption. The eased Covid-19 social-distancing curbs and consumption vouchers distributed in October and for the coming Christmas and New Year holidays would also support the market to a certain extent, he added. Hong Kong has relaxed stringent pandemic measures by lifting restrictions on restaurants’ opening hours and seating capacity, while arrivals no longer have to serve hotel quarantine under a “o+3” model requiring only three days of medical surveillance with limited citywide movement.