Louis Koo (left) and Sean Lau as the armored soldiers in Warriors of Future. Photo: One Cool Pictures
Louis Koo (left) and Sean Lau as the armored soldiers in Warriors of Future. Photo: One Cool Pictures
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Too good to be true? Summer box office hits could be a sign Hong Kong film industry is bouncing back, or just a passing phase

  • Sci-fi thriller Warriors Of Future and comedy Table For Six are city’s top-grossing Asian films
  • String of top-grossing hits has encouraged investors to look at more daring projects, insiders say

Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 5:20pm, 4 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Louis Koo (left) and Sean Lau as the armored soldiers in Warriors of Future. Photo: One Cool Pictures
Louis Koo (left) and Sean Lau as the armored soldiers in Warriors of Future. Photo: One Cool Pictures
READ FULL ARTICLE