The government will strive to postpone the eviction of operators using brownfield sites to be reclaimed for town planning in the New Territories, says secretary for development. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong authorities reassure brownfield operators they may use sites for free until ‘actual eviction day’
- Government will strive to postpone clearance date for brownfield sites to be reclaimed for development, says secretary for development
- Logistics operators call for resettlement before forced eviction in the coming two years
The government will strive to postpone the eviction of operators using brownfield sites to be reclaimed for town planning in the New Territories, says secretary for development. Photo: May Tse