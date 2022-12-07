Attendance figures at Ocean Park showed no year on year growth, remaining at about 1.4 million. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s Ocean Park reports nearly HK$1.82 billion deficit but cash flow still ‘healthy’
- Company notes loss mostly due to impairment charge and expresses confidence it is heading towards sustainable growth
- Attraction was closed for nearly third of 2021-22 financial year due to Covid-19
Attendance figures at Ocean Park showed no year on year growth, remaining at about 1.4 million. Photo: Dickson Lee