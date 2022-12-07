Hong Kong will welcome 2023 with a multimedia lights show, the city’s tourism board has said. Photo: Martin Chan
Hopes of return to traditional fireworks display fizzle out for fourth year as Hong Kong opts for light shows

  • Hong Kong Tourism Board says it will organise 10-minute display featuring rooftop-mounted lasers, pyrotechnics along Victoria Harbour
  • Pianist Niu Niu to join local taiko drumming group, Hong Kong Rope Skipping Club for special performance only available via TV and live-stream, it adds

Rachel Yeo
Ezra Cheung and Rachel Yeo

Updated: 9:11pm, 7 Dec, 2022

