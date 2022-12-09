Shoppers rush to take advantage of the discounted wares at the Hong Kong Brands and Products Expo. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong economy
Annual bazaar in Hong Kong reaches pre-Covid heights, with organisers predicting at least 1 million visitors

  • Chief Executive John Lee among first customers at event launch on Friday, spending his cash on goods such as cashew nuts, biscuits and flower bouquets
  • More than 400 exhibitors with 860 booths taking part in fair, selling food, home appliances, toys and health products at hefty discounts

Karin Lyu
Updated: 8:09pm, 9 Dec, 2022

