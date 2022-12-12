A brands and products expo at Victoria Park. Hong Kong has been holding more events as Covid curbs ease. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

As Hong Kong meetings and conventions pick up steam, visitors hope more Covid rules will be eased soon

  • Medical convention attracts more than 1,000 participants, and tourism board secures 30 new events
  • MICE visitors find city’s pandemic measures ‘not so bad’, but wish they could move about freely

Rachel Yeo

Updated: 8:00am, 12 Dec, 2022

