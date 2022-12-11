Supplies of cold and flu medication are running low at some stores in Hong Kong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Supplies of cold and flu medication are running low at some stores in Hong Kong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: plea for Hongkongers to avoid panic buying, as pain-relief medication disappears from shelves

  • As infections rise in the city and over border, many residents are stockpiling drugs such as Panadol
  • Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau asks public to remain calm, while offering reassurances Hospital Authority has enough reserves to meet demand

Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 5:50pm, 11 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Supplies of cold and flu medication are running low at some stores in Hong Kong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Supplies of cold and flu medication are running low at some stores in Hong Kong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE