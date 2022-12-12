Hong Kong is an important player in the country’s technology and innovation drive and will share the benefits from national development, a mainland Chinese official has said. City leader John Lee Ka-chiu on Monday also revealed at the same event that local authorities would submit a list of recommended candidates this month for an unprecedented recruitment campaign for Beijing’s space programme . At the opening ceremony of the InnoTech Expo 2022, Wang Zhigang, an engineer who heads the Ministry of Science and Technology, recognised local technological contributions to the country while stressing Beijing’s support for the city. Hong Kong ‘should fill tech void in China in bid to be country’s global I&T hub’ “Hong Kong’s technological strength is an important part of the national scientific and technological innovation system. The city will surely share the benefits of national development opportunities and make new and greater contributions,” Wang said in his speech. He added that the ministry would soon renew its arrangement with the city to speed up the establishment of Hong Kong as an international science and technology innovation hub. Wang acknowledged the city’s determination and confidence in technological development, pointing to the new measures rolled out by Lee in his maiden policy address to woo global talent. Hong Kong tech incubator urges transformation of local industry Meanwhile, Lee said the city would submit a list of recommended payload specialist candidates to mainland authorities this month, with the China Manned Space Agency earlier launching its first recruitment drive in Hong Kong and Macau. “Hong Kong residents joining national space missions seemed to be out of reach in the past, but mainland China has opened up chances for Hong Kong in recent years. It gives opportunities to patriotic residents,” Lee said, noting there had been an “enthusiastic” response from society. The China Manned Space Agency in October for the first time announced that Hong Kong and Macau candidates would be eligible to apply for two positions as payload specialists. A total of 120 applications have been received from Hong Kong’s three-week recruitment drive, with more than half of the candidates coming from the fields of biology, medicine and engineering. The recruitment is part of the selection process for the country’s fourth intake of astronauts. The group will consist of as many as 14 astronauts, including the two payload specialists to be selected from Hong Kong and Macau. HK$500 million tech scheme gives young Hong Kong entrepreneurs a leg up A payload expert is a scientist or engineer who manages highly complex or classified on-board equipment and performs scientific activities such as astronautical measurements. Lee added that the government would press on with development in innovation and technology and map out the path in this field for the next five to 10 years. Bernard Chan, executive vice-chairman of the board of governors of the Our Hong Kong Foundation, organiser of the expo, said he had faith in the city’s plans with the government’s efforts and mainland backing.