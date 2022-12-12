Kai Tak Cruise Terminal has not seen overseas cruise ships since the pandemic began. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong to welcome first overseas cruise ship since Covid-19 began, but industry leader warns most operators hesitant over pandemic curbs
- Silversea Cruises’ Silver Spirit – setting sail from Singapore – is set to dock in Hong Kong on January 18 for one night, after stops in Thailand and Vietnam
- Jeff Bent, managing director of firm overseeing Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, says cruises scheduled for next year amount to only 8 per cent of city’s pre-Covid levels
