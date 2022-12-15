The city’s exports will drop by a worse-than-expected 6 per cent in 2022 compared with last year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s exports set to drop 6 per cent for 2022, but bounce back by 5 per cent next year

  • Hong Kong Trade Development Council points exporters to opportunities in Asean and mainland China markets against backdrop of a sluggish global economy
  • Middle East and Asean were the only two export markets that saw growth, 24 per cent and 12.6 per cent respectively, in the first 10 months of 2022

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:09pm, 15 Dec, 2022

