The city’s exports will drop by a worse-than-expected 6 per cent in 2022 compared with last year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s exports set to drop 6 per cent for 2022, but bounce back by 5 per cent next year
- Hong Kong Trade Development Council points exporters to opportunities in Asean and mainland China markets against backdrop of a sluggish global economy
- Middle East and Asean were the only two export markets that saw growth, 24 per cent and 12.6 per cent respectively, in the first 10 months of 2022
