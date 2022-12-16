Hong Kong is preparing to reopen control points spanning the border with mainland China, including the city’s high-speed rail terminus. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong to send ‘thousands of officers’ to checkpoints along mainland Chinese border ahead of shift towards freer travel
- Government sources say relevant departments preparing to test all customs checkpoint clearance systems, including those at high-speed rail terminus
- Beijing eager to fully reopen border from early next month to revive both Hong Kong and mainland economies, source with knowledge on matter says
