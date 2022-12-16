The city’s unemployment rate was down by 0.1 percentage point in the rolling period from September to November. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s jobless rate falls to 3.7 per cent, marking seventh straight decline amid eased Covid curbs, impact of vouchers
- Unemployment rate down by 0.1 percentage point in rolling period from September to November, compared with 3.8 per cent for three months ending in October
- Near-term labour market outlook depends on pace of revival in domestic economic activity, labour chief Chris Sun says
The city’s unemployment rate was down by 0.1 percentage point in the rolling period from September to November. Photo: Jonathan Wong