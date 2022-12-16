The city’s unemployment rate was down by 0.1 percentage point in the rolling period from September to November. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s jobless rate falls to 3.7 per cent, marking seventh straight decline amid eased Covid curbs, impact of vouchers

  • Unemployment rate down by 0.1 percentage point in rolling period from September to November, compared with 3.8 per cent for three months ending in October
  • Near-term labour market outlook depends on pace of revival in domestic economic activity, labour chief Chris Sun says

Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 8:16pm, 16 Dec, 2022

