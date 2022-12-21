“Everybody feels happy about this good news,” says Simon Wong, president of the Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants and Related Trades. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong restaurants expect bookings bonanza with banquet caps axed but Covid easing measures ‘like squeezing toothpaste tubes’ for some people
- Current 240-headcount limit on banquets will be lifted on Thursday, and some restaurants predict business for large gatherings will increase by as much as 30 per cent
- Banquet guests, bar patrons and residents joining local tours will also no longer have to show proof of negative rapid antigen test
“Everybody feels happy about this good news,” says Simon Wong, president of the Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants and Related Trades. Photo: Yik Yeung-man